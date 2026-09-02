NJ AG Seeks Expedited Discovery In Amazon Antitrust Suit

By Katherine Smith ( September 2, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general has asked a federal court for leave to file a motion for expedited discovery in a federal antitrust suit claiming that Amazon has unlawfully maintained its dominant buying power in the delivery driver services market, claiming there is an "immediate need" for discovery in the case....
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