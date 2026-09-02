Calif. Beats DOJ's Challenge To State Trans Athlete Policy
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 2, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed Monday the government's challenge to Golden State policies allowing transgender students to compete on sports teams that aligned with their gender identity, finding a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn't bar such policies and the government failed to notify the state of its funding restrictions....
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