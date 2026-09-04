Oschadbank Denies Forum Shopping In $1.1B Award Suit

By Caroline Simson ( September 4, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank is urging a New York federal court not to toss its lawsuit aimed at enforcing a nearly 8-year-old, $1.1 billion arbitral award against Russia over the seizure of its Crimean assets via a French judgment, pushing back against the Kremlin's allegations of forum shopping....
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