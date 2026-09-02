B. Riley Investors, Alleging Fraud, Seek Class Certification

By Sydney Price ( September 2, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A group of investors has moved for class certification in their suit accusing B. Riley Financial Inc. of failing to disclose risks related to its dealings with Brian Kahn, an investment manager who recently pled guilty to securities fraud over his role in the collapse of a $400 million hedge fund....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.