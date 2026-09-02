Suit Alleges Athletico Gave Patient Data To Google Without OK
By Celeste Bott ( September 2, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Physical therapy provider Athletico Management LLC was sued in Illinois federal court Tuesday in a proposed class action claiming it shared patients' personal and health information with Google through tracking technology embedded in the Athletico website where they made their appointments....
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