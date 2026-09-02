Danish Researcher Pleads Guilty To CDC Grant Money Theft
By Kelcey Caulder ( September 2, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Danish researcher who spent more than 14 years as a fugitive from U.S. authorities pled guilty Tuesday to operating a wire fraud scheme that diverted more than $1 million in grant money intended to fund overseas research into autism and other developmental disorders....
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