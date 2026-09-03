Mortgage Co. Must Face Consumer Claims Over Dispute Flags
By Sydney Price ( September 3, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected requests from mortgage servicer Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. and a consumer leading a proposed class action accusing it of sending inaccurate payment history information to consumer reporting agencies, saying neither summary judgment for the servicer nor class certification are appropriate at this time....
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