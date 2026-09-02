Walmart Says IP Suit Docs Can't Be Used In Malpractice Case
By Elliot Weld ( September 2, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Walmart has asked an Arkansas federal court to order food tech startup Zest Labs to comply with a protective order from the parties' settled trade secret dispute and block it from disclosing Walmart's confidential information in Zest's malpractice suit against its former attorneys....
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