Russian Vessel Seized In Norway Over $4.2B Crimea Award
By Caroline Simson ( September 2, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Norwegian authorities have seized a Russian ice-strengthened vessel that is used for commercial expeditions as part of global efforts by Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company to enforce a $4.2 billion arbitral award against the Kremlin....
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