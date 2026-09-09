5th Circ. Appears Skeptical Of La. Abortion Pill Suit
By Dan McKay ( September 9, 2026, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's solicitor general faced tough questions Wednesday from a Fifth Circuit panel about the state's standing to challenge federal regulations that allow abortion medication to be mailed to patients in the state....
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