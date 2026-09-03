Jump Trading Must Face Terraform Stablecoin Fraud Claims
By Aislinn Keely ( September 3, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Crypto trading firm Jump Trading LLC and its subsidiaries must face the bulk of a proposed securities class action from investors who claim it misled them and manipulated the market for Terraform Labs' stablecoins in the lead up to the stunning collapse of the Terraform ecosystem....
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