Trump Admin Fights Uphill To Beat Vaccine Overhaul Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 3, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that he is likely to reject the federal government's bid to toss litigation from states challenging the Trump administration's decision to cut vaccine recommendations for American children, saying he thinks the states have standing based on the effect the change will have on their healthcare systems....
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