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Oil Cos. Seek Quick Appeal To Nix Suit Over Heat Wave Death

By Gina Kim ( September 3, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Exxon, Chevron, Shell and other oil giants say they plan to seek appellate review of a Washington judge's order refusing to dismiss a civil suit over a woman's 2021 death that alleged the defendants knew their products were intensifying extreme weather patterns but downplayed risks to maximize profit.  ...

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