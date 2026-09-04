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AI Land Use Fights Are Just Getting Started In Mass.

By Chris Villani ( September 4, 2026, 10:56 AM EDT) -- Some Massachusetts cities and towns are scrambling to update their zoning rules amid rising tensions over artificial intelligence data centers, with disputes expected to play out in the courts and on Beacon Hill in coming years....

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