EPA Calls SD Tribe's Uranium Mine Challenge 'Flimsy'
By Joyce Hanson ( September 4, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has asked the Eighth Circuit to throw out a challenge by the Oglala Sioux Tribe and activist groups against EPA actions letting an energy technology company conduct uranium mining in the Black Hills of South Dakota....
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