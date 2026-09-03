SEC Sues LSU Over Efforts To Put Ex-NFL Players On Roster

By Alex Lawson ( September 3, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Southeastern Conference sued Louisiana State University in Alabama federal court Thursday, asking a judge to affirm the conference's right to impose penalties against the school if it decides to place players who had previously appeared in NFL preseason games on its roster....
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