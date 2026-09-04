4th Circ. ERISA Docs Ruling Deepens Split, High Court Told

By Patrick Hoff ( September 4, 2026, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A participant in Netflix's employee health plan asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Ninth Circuit's dismissal of his lawsuit alleging that the company unlawfully refused his request for plan documents, arguing that a recent Fourth Circuit decision discredits the streaming giant's argument against a circuit split....
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