Robinhood To Halt Sports Trades In Mich. Amid Appeals

By Katryna Perera ( September 4, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Derivatives LLC has agreed to stop offering new sports-related event contracts in Michigan, and the state has agreed not to pursue an enforcement action against the exchange until the Sixth Circuit rules on any of the pending appeals regarding the legality of sports event contract offerings....
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