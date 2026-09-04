Dog Owners Say 'Taste Of The Wild' Food Causes Heart Risks

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 4, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Two New York pet owners are suing the manufacturer of Taste of the Wild dog food, claiming its grain-free products caused their dogs to develop a fatal heart condition with one dog dying at age 5 and another suffering severe health issues, according to a federal lawsuit....
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