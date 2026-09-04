Ex-NBA Player Sues Chicago Sky Over WNBA Game Ejection

By Celeste Bott ( September 4, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has sued the Chicago Sky, the city of Chicago and the owner of Wintrust Arena in Illinois federal court, alleging they violated his free speech rights by ejecting him from an August WNBA game and indefinitely banning him from the arena because of his views on transgender participation in women's sports....
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