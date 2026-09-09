Va. Judge Tosses Bulk Of EB-5 Investors' Fraud Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( September 9, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has nixed multiple claims lodged by a group of 14 Vietnamese EB-5 project investors against a law firm and other parties that allegedly refused to provide investment refunds for a "doomed" hotel redevelopment project....
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