Ill. Panel Affirms BIPA Exemption For Home Care Provider

By Celeste Bott ( September 4, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has refused to revive a biometric privacy lawsuit against home-care provider Help at Home, finding the company was exempt from a state privacy law's reach as a government contractor when it collected employees' fingerprints for a required background check....
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