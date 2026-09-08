Ex-Geico Agents Can't Get More Discovery In Benefits Dispute

By MJ Koo ( September 8, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court has blocked former Geico insurance agents from expanding the scope of discovery in their lawsuit claiming the insurer misclassified them as independent contractors and denied them employee benefits, finding their requests fell outside the boundaries set by an earlier court order....
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