United Airlines Violates Wash. OT And Break Laws, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( September 4, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- United Airlines is accused of violating Washington labor laws by shorting overtime pay and denying compliant meal and rest breaks to hourly employees who held ground job positions for the carrier, according to a notice filed by the airline Thursday removing the case to the Western District of Washington. ...
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