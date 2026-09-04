Justices Let FCC's New Campaign Ad Rates Take Effect
By Katie Buehler ( September 4, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for the Federal Communications Commission to extend discounted television and radio advertising rates previously reserved for political candidates to political parties and joint fundraising committees that buy spots in coordination with candidates....
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