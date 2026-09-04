Siblings At Electric Co. Ink $5.5M Deal To Settle ESOP Feud

By Emily Brill ( September 4, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Three siblings accused of putting their interests above workers' when making decisions about the family business' employee stock ownership plan after their father's death have settled the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit for $5.5 million, according to a filing in Massachusetts federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.