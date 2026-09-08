Cardboard-Makers Can't Duck Price-Fixing Class Action

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 8, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a bid from major containerboard manufacturers to dismiss a class action accusing them of conspiring to fix prices, saying the plaintiff purchaser's allegations concerning six price increases were well plead and sufficient "to show parallel conduct."...
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