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Minn. Ruling Expands Insureds' Right To Independent Counsel

By Bradley Prowant and Seth Row ( September 11, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals — Fabyanske Westra Hart & Thomson PA v. Western National Mutual Insurance Co. — gives Minnesota policyholders a stronger basis to demand independent counsel when an insurer's reservation of rights establishes that coverage may turn on the same facts being litigated in the underlying case. ...

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