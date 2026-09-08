Philips North America Can't Shake 401(k) Fund, Forfeiture Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 8, 2026, 12:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge opened discovery on allegations that Philips North America mismanaged its $5.7 billion employee 401(k) plan by offering an underperforming stable value fund and by misallocating forfeitures, ruling workers sufficiently backed up claims that the health technology and lighting giant violated federal benefits law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.