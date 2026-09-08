Amazon Nearly Controls Full Delivery Driver Market, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( September 8, 2026, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Amazon rigged its delivery service partner program to abuse its monopsony power, suppressing wages and imposing working conditions so atrocious that drivers resort to relieving themselves in water bottles to meet inhuman delivery requirements, according to a proposed antitrust class action filed in California federal court....
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