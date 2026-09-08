Ex-Worker Says CBRE Fired Him For Raising Fraud Concern
By Nate Beck ( September 8, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A longtime CBRE employee claimed in a Georgia federal lawsuit that he was fired and blackballed from the real estate firm after he raised concerns about being required to conceal his competing roles for three different companies....
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