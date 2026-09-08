Biogen Must Face Pharmacies' MS Drug Monopoly Suit
By Celeste Bott ( September 8, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Walgreens and Kroger's lawsuit accusing Biogen Inc. of illegally stifling competition for its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, saying they've made sufficient allegations at this point in the case to suggest they've "suffered a concrete injury as a result of Biogen's conduct."...
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