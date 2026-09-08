Ex-Facebook Exec Must Arbitrate Memoir Publicity Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 8, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Friday that a former Facebook executive waited too long to challenge in court an interim arbitral award that bars her from promoting her "Careless People" whistleblower memoir, finding that she waived her court challenge by "thoroughly" participating in arbitration for over a year before suing....
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