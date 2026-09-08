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Kik App Is 'A Parent's Worst Nightmare,' Conn. AG Says

By Brian Steele ( September 8, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The mobile messaging app Kik is "a cesspool of sexual abuse, exploitation and bullying" and "a parent's worst nightmare," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday in announcing his office would investigate allegations that inadequate privacy and content moderation measures endanger children....

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