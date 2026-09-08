Feds Say Migrant Kids' Legal Aid Is Stalled By Bidding Process
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 8, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- An Office of Refugee Resettlement official testified Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing into whether the Trump administration is violating an injunction requiring the government to provide legal representation to immigrant minors, blaming recent legal service interruptions on the federal government's contract bidding process....
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