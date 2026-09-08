Amazon Says No Need For Early Discovery In NJ AG's Case

By Matthew Perlman ( September 8, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Amazon has told a New Jersey federal court there's no need to expedite discovery in the state's case accusing the e-commerce giant of using its market power to stifle competition for delivery drivers, saying the case belongs in front of the National Labor Relations Board....
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