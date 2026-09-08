Comcast, APCo At Odds Again Over Pole Replacement Rates
By Christopher Cole ( September 8, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Comcast has doubled down on its call for the Federal Communications Commission to direct Appalachian Power Co. to assume more of the cost for replacing damaged utility poles to allow for broadband gear attachments....
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