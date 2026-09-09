3rd Circ. Vacates Approval For NJ Pipeline Project
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 9, 2026, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has vacated New Jersey's approval of a water quality certification for Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC's proposed Northeast Supply Enhancement project, ruling that the state unlawfully deferred requirements for monitoring and corrective action and failed to explain how the project would meet water quality standards....
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