Eli Lilly 'Sabotaged' Rezpeg's Development, Nektar Tells Jury

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 8, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. breached its deal with Nektar Therapeutics to co-develop the autoimmune-disease drug Rezpeg and instead "sabotaged" its development in favor of a different Eli Lilly drug, a Nektar lawyer told a California federal jury during opening statements Tuesday, while Lilly's counsel countered that Nektar was unharmed by the deal's termination....
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