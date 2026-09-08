Apple Fights Masimo Bid To Add $243M To $634M Patent Win

By Ryan Davis ( September 8, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Apple has pressed a California federal judge to reject Masimo's request for nearly $243 million in interest atop a $634 million patent jury verdict on the Apple Watch's heart rate feature, saying the "staggering" damages are so large that adding more would be an "enormous windfall."...
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