General Mills, Mars Allege Sugar Price-Fixing Scheme

By Craig Clough ( September 9, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- General Mills, Kellanova, Mars and Little Debbie maker McKee Foods are suing several major U.S. sugar producers in Illinois federal court, accusing them of conspiring to inflate granulated sugar prices for years by secretly sharing sensitive pricing, sales and supply information through an intermediary....
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