Ringleader Pleads Guilty In $245M Crypto RICO Enterprise

By Joyce Hanson ( September 9, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The 22-year-old ringleader of an international conspiracy that used social engineering to steal more than $245 million in cryptocurrency has pled guilty in D.C. federal court for his role in building "a cybercrime empire," the U.S. Department of Justice said....
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