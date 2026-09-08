ICE Transfers Violate Bond Hearing Rights, Wash. Class Says

By Ben Adlin ( September 8, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A class of immigrants detained at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Washington state urged a federal judge Friday to require the government to give notice before transferring members to detention centers elsewhere in the country, claiming the transfers "immediately deprive class members of their right to a bond hearing."...
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