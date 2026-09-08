Underdog Says Federal Law Bars Wash. Betting Crackdown
By Ben Adlin ( September 8, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Prediction market operator Underdog sued Washington's attorney general and state gambling commission Tuesday in an attempt to block enforcement of state anti-gambling laws against the company, contending that wagers on its platform qualify as derivative contracts that fall under the "exclusive jurisdiction" of the federal government....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.