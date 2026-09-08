10th Circ. Won't Block Utah Enforcement Amid Kalshi Appeal
By Aislinn Keely ( September 8, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of Tenth Circuit judges on Tuesday declined to shield Kalshi from Utah gaming regulators while it challenges a lower court ruling that cleared the way for the state to enforce its gambling laws against the firm's sports event contracts....
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