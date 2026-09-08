Viewers Say ABC Self-Censorship Gives Them FCC Case

By Jared Foretek ( September 8, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Media advocates and TV viewers seeking to join ABC's lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission on Monday told a Washington, D.C., federal judge the network was wrong to argue they have no legally protected interest in the case, claiming they've been harmed by lost programming and altered guest bookings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.