Tax Court Adds Five New Trial Locations, Expands Roles

By Jack McLoone ( September 8, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court's chief judge announced that the court will hear cases in five new cities starting Tuesday, bringing the total to 79, while allowing all types of cases to be heard at each location....
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