7th Circ. Revives Tube Slide Injury Suit Against Wis. Resort

By Mike Curley ( September 9, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has given a resort-goer another shot at personal injury claims against Mont du Lac Snowsports LLC and its insurer, finding that while he may have been a trespasser on an out-of-service tube ride, there is evidence that the resort acted recklessly in allowing him to use the tubes anyway....
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