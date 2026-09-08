LIV Golf Hits Ch. 11 After Losing Saudi Backing

By Alex Wittenberg ( September 8, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey bankruptcy court Tuesday with more than $500 million in debt after losing the financial backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, saying it plans to hand control of the company to its players....
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