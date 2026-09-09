AMC Settles 'Walking Dead' Suit With Creator, Producers
By Elliot Weld ( September 9, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Television studio AMC has reached a deal to pay the creator of its hit show "The Walking Dead" and some of its producers $120 million to settle claims that they were not paid the correct amount under their contracts and left out of a previous settlement with the show's former executive producer....
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